Cephalon To Promote B-MS Antidepressant

- Cephalon will copromote Bristol-Myers Squibb's new antidepressant Serzone (nefazodone) across the USA, under the terms of a new agreement signed by the two companies. Cephalon has also extended by another year its agreement with B-MS over the US copromotion of Stadol NS (butorphanol tartrate nasal spray). Cephalon will now copromote both B-MS' products for a three-year period in return for income-sharing based upon increased sales within the neurology market segment.