Cephalon updates on final Nuvigil labeling

Cephalon says that the Division of Neurology Products of the US Food and Drug Administration has informed the company that it is continuing to evaluate the single case of serious rash reported in a child taking part in a Sparlon (modafinil) tablets [C-IV] clinical study.
The Division has requested additional information to help place this isolated case in the context of the safety profile for modafinil that has been established over more than a decade of commercial use. It has not requested any additional information related to Nuvigil (armodafinil) tablets and is working with the company to finalize the product's label.
Lesley Russell, Cephalon's executive vice president, worldwide medical and regulatory operations, said: "although this submission may be considered a major amendment and result in an extension of the December 31, 2006, PDUFA [Prescription Drug User Fee Act] date, we see this as an important opportunity to ensure that the final label for Nuvigil reflects the actual medical condition of this child."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze