Ceragenix enters MRSA and bird flu R&D accord

The USA's Ceragenix Pharmaceuticals has entered into an R&D agreement with an internationally-recognized undisclosed research laboratory to develop formulations, in the form of nasal ointments, designed to prevent influenza infection and to decolonize the nasal passage of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus.
The nasal ointments will contain Ceragneix' CSA-13, a member of the class of proprietary Ceragenin compounds, which have been shown to prevent influenza infection of epithelial cells and to be highly bactericidal against MRSA by in vitro testing, the firm noted. Pending successful formulation, it also plans to make further drug development activities with the compounds.
Denver-based Ceragenix noted that MRSA is now resistant to many antibiotics and represents nearly 70% of all staph infections found in hospital settings. Nasal ointments containing mupirocin are now commonly used to decolonize patients who carry MRSA in their nasal fluid, however, there have been recent reports of increasing resistance.
