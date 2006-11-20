Saturday 8 November 2025

Cerenis closes 42.1M financing

20 November 2006

Toulouse, France-based Cerenis Therapeutics, a privately-held pharmaceutical R&D company, has announced the closing of a 42.1 million-euro ($53.5 million) equity financing round, claiming this represents one of the largest private equity deals in biotechnology this year. The Series B funding will support Cerenis' clinical development programs in cardiovascular and metabolic diseases.

The proceeds will be used to advance research and clinical development of the company's product candidates, including its lead compound, Cerenis HDL, a synthetic form of high-density lipoprotein, also known as good cholesterol that mimics natural HDL in humans. HDL facilitates the removal of excess cholesterol from the body, and is an important target area for new therapeutic agents.

In addition, through a licensing agreement with Japan's Nippon Chemiphar, Cerenis is developing new-generation peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta agonists that significantly raise HDL. Researchers have shown that PPAR delta agonists play a role in elevating levels of HDL and have the potential to help reduce cholesterol buildup through a natural process known as reverse lipid transport.

