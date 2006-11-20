Cerenis closes 42.1M financing

Toulouse, France-based Cerenis Therapeutics, a privately-held pharmaceutical R&D company, has announced the closing of a 42.1 million-euro ($53.5 million) equity financing round, claiming this represents one of the largest private equity deals in biotechnology this year. The Series B funding will support Cerenis' clinical development programs in cardiovascular and metabolic diseases.
The proceeds will be used to advance research and clinical development of the company's product candidates, including its lead compound, Cerenis HDL, a synthetic form of high-density lipoprotein, also known as good cholesterol that mimics natural HDL in humans. HDL facilitates the removal of excess cholesterol from the body, and is an important target area for new therapeutic agents.
In addition, through a licensing agreement with Japan's Nippon Chemiphar, Cerenis is developing new-generation peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta agonists that significantly raise HDL. Researchers have shown that PPAR delta agonists play a role in elevating levels of HDL and have the potential to help reduce cholesterol buildup through a natural process known as reverse lipid transport.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze