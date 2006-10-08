Cerexa's antibiotic better cure rate than standard therapy

USA-based anti-infectives specialist Cerexa says that ceftaroline, its next-generation, broad-spectrum injectable cephalosporin, was highly efficacious in the treatment of complicated skin and skin structure infections compared to standard therapy, according to Phase II clinical trial results presented at the 46th Interscience Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, held in San Francisco, USA.

In a randomized, observer-blinded, multicenter trial of 100 patients with local and systemic signs of cSSSI, the clinical cure rate in the clinically-evaluable population was 96.7% for patients treated with ceftaroline and 88.9% for those given the gold-standard comparator regimen of vancomycin, with or without adjunctive aztreonam. The microbiological response rate in the evaluable population was 95.2% for those on ceftaroline and 85.7% for the standard therapy arm.

According to Cerexa, its novel cephalosporin also demonstrated excellent in vitro activity against gram-positive and gram-negative organisms isolated from patients in the study, including the inhibition of 100% of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus isolates at 0.5mg/L or less.