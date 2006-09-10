Cervarix could cut UK cerv cancer deaths 76%

UK-based pharmaceutical major GlaxoSmithKline says that its developmental cervical cancer vaccine Cervarix could cut UK deaths from the condition 76%.

Computer model simulation findings, which were presented at the International Papillomavirus Conference, in Prague, Czech Republic, predict that, if all 12-year-old girls in the UK were vaccinated, a total of 376,385 procedures, then deaths each year from the disease would drop from the current rate of 1,000 to 262, while the projected number of cases of the condition would fall to 682 from 2,841. While the model assumes 100% coverage, even if 80% immunization was achieved, the number of deaths would decrease 61%.