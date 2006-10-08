Saturday 8 November 2025

Cethromycin effective against CAP and ABECB

8 October 2006

Nasdaq-listed early-stage US drug developer, Advanced Life Sciences Holdings, presented promising efficacy data at the 46th Interscience Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, on its lead drug candidate, cethromycin, in the treatment of community-acquired pneumonia, acute bacterial exacerbation of chronic bronchitis and anthrax.

Findings from the Phase II, 180-subject study found that, while both 300mg and 600mg doses of the second-generation ketolide antibiotic were effective in a seven-day regimen, the study supported the selection of 300mg of the agent for the treatment of CAP, as fewer gastrointestinal adverse events were observed. Pivotal Phase III comparator trials using 300mg QD cethromycin in CAP are currently in progress, the firm noted.

In a separate Phase III study, researchers compared a five-day oral course of cethromycin 150mg twice-daily with a seven-day oral course of once-daily levofloxacin at 500mg. The 500-patient, double-blind, randomized, multicenter trial found that, while efficacy was similar between the two regimens, a 300mg dose selection may be more appropriate in future comparator clinical studies of cethromycin versus standard-of-care therapy in acute bacterial exacerbation of chronic bronchitis.

