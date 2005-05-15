Challenge to Australian pharmacy "closed shop"

Supermarket giant Woolworths has asked the Australian government for permission to run five trial in-store pharmacies for 18 months. The move is a challenge to the "closed shop" operated by the Pharmacy Guild which, says group chief executive Roger Corbett, "is hemorrhaging taxpayers' money at a rate of A$500.0 million ($386.2 million) per annum."

The offer came just after the government began formal talks with the Guild for the Fourth Community Pharmacy Agreement over the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme dispensing arrangements for the next five years (Marketletter May 9), during which time the government has said it envisages spending A$11.75 billion on payments to pharmacy. Woolworths has also asked that any agreement between the government and the Guild should be limited to one year instead of five and for the Productivity Commission or the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to carry out a review of pharmacy product distribution at both retail and wholesale levels.