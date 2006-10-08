Challenges facing European respiratory disease market

The respiratory market in Europe is facing a challenging environment due to the ongoing lack of innovative drugs. Currently, primarily combination drugs drive the market with top brands facing no real competition from generic alternatives. The emergence of affordable, innovative and effective inhalers and product solutions will provide impetus to market growth. Market research group Frost & Sullivan, in a new report on the sector, finds that the European respiratory diseases market earned revenues of $5.84 billion in 2005 and estimates that this will reach $10.43 billion in 2012.

"Combination drugs are the future of European respiratory therapeutics, which will gain significant momentum and impel market growth in Europe," says Frost & Sullivan research analyst Sylvia Miriyam Findlay. "At the same time, market expansion will be driven by the uptake of more efficacious drug delivery techniques that promote improved treatment regimes in asthma/chronic obstructive pulmonary disease patients," she added.

However, the lack of new pharmaceutical products on the horizon will slow down overall growth rates. The R&D pipelines of major participants regarding respiratory drugs are not very promising and such a scenario will restrain market expansion.