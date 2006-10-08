Saturday 8 November 2025

Challenges facing European respiratory disease market

8 October 2006

The respiratory market in Europe is facing a challenging environment due to the ongoing lack of innovative drugs. Currently, primarily combination drugs drive the market with top brands facing no real competition from generic alternatives. The emergence of affordable, innovative and effective inhalers and product solutions will provide impetus to market growth. Market research group Frost & Sullivan, in a new report on the sector, finds that the European respiratory diseases market earned revenues of $5.84 billion in 2005 and estimates that this will reach $10.43 billion in 2012.

"Combination drugs are the future of European respiratory therapeutics, which will gain significant momentum and impel market growth in Europe," says Frost & Sullivan research analyst Sylvia Miriyam Findlay. "At the same time, market expansion will be driven by the uptake of more efficacious drug delivery techniques that promote improved treatment regimes in asthma/chronic obstructive pulmonary disease patients," she added.

However, the lack of new pharmaceutical products on the horizon will slow down overall growth rates. The R&D pipelines of major participants regarding respiratory drugs are not very promising and such a scenario will restrain market expansion.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze