CHANGES AT FARMINDUSTRIA

The Italian pharmaceutical industry association Farmindustria has undergone a complete overhaul of its directorate with the exit of some illustrious names, including those of two former chairmen, Claudio Cavazza (chairman of Sigma Tau) and Alberto Aleotti (head of Menarini; see also page 3), who was Farmindustria's first chairman ever. Dr Aleotti, however, is remaining in the steering committee, a larger representative body within the industry association.
Also leaving the directorate is Mario Materazzi of Polifarma, who was interim chairman after Ambrogio Secondi, and before the current chairman Francesco Costantini (of Parke Davis). Luigi Della Beffa of Inverni Della Beffa, is also exiting.
Among the pharmaceutical companies no longer represented in the directorate are Sanofi Winthrop, Sandoz, Boehringer Mannheim, and Bristol-Myers Squibb. Newcomers include Alessandro Banchi of Boehringer Ingelheim.
