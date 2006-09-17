Changes in Hungarian drug supply

The Hungarian government is to end the distribution of free drugs and reorganize the current drug support system. A report from the Finance Ministry says that patients often seek medical treatment which is not needed and the aim is to cut excessive drug consumption.
Per capita consumption is currently running at around $220 a year, higher than in any other country in eastern Europe. The country's National Health Insurance Fund spent some $1.6 billion on drugs and medicines in 2005, or about 20% of its total spending on health care. The government is now working on a plan to restructure the system of support and reduce spending about 0.9% of Gross Domestic Product by 2009.
First-half 2006 pharma trade
