Changes to Merck & Co management committee

Management committee changes have been announced at Merck & Co's management committee. With effect September 1, Adel Mahmoud becomes chief medical advisor, vaccines and infectious diseases; Margaret McGlynn will be president, Merck Vaccines; and Bradley Sheares will assume overall responsibility for the firm's entire US Human Health business. Also, taking immediate effect, Judy Lewent, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will take on the additional responsibility for strategic planning; David Anstice will become president, human health, Asia-Pacific; and Per Wold-Olsen, president, human health, Europe, Middle East and Africa, will also assume this role for Latin America and Canada.
