Changing Relationships For IFPMA

Changes in the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Associations' involvement with international agencies since the early 1980s were discussed by IFPMA executive vice president Richard Arnold at the Federation's annual Assembly in Vienna, Austria (see also pages 10-11). Dr Arnold retires from the IFPMA next August.

The IFPMA's relationship with the World Health Organization has been constant during the period, albeit with some significant qualitative changes, and relations with the World Intellectual Property Organization and the United Nations Industrial, Cultural and Educational Fund have changed little. However, while the United Nations' Conference on Trade and Development was seen as a problem in the early 1980s in its promotion of The New Economic Order, and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization was viewed as a significant, if not always helpful, player in the area of world pharmaceutical policy, their importance for the IFPMA has diminished substantially. Today, the spotlight is much more on the World Trade Organization and the World Bank, which are both very high on the IFPMA's current agenda, "but in a very positive context," he said.

Health policy has always been a major IFPMA preoccupation, since to a large extent it defines the industry's operating environment. In the early years, the influence of consumer activists within this debate was important, but today, while the consumerists are still there, "I believe they are regarded on all sides as largely irrelevant," said Dr Arnold, stressing that he was not talking about patient groups. The debate today is between the industry, government and society as a whole, he said.