Charges To Be Filed Against Teva CEO

The Jerusalem District Attorney's Office in Israel is to file an indictment relating to tax issues against Promedico and certain of its officers, according to Teva Pharmaceuticals.
Among those named is current president and chief executive of Teva, Eli Hurvitz. He served as chairman of Promedico from 1980-1986, when the firm was owned by Teva. Teva's board of directors said in a statement that it is convinced that Dr Hurvitz will be "fully and completely exonerated."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze