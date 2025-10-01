Charges To Be Filed Against Teva CEO

The Jerusalem District Attorney's Office in Israel is to file an indictment relating to tax issues against Promedico and certain of its officers, according to Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Among those named is current president and chief executive of Teva, Eli Hurvitz. He served as chairman of Promedico from 1980-1986, when the firm was owned by Teva. Teva's board of directors said in a statement that it is convinced that Dr Hurvitz will be "fully and completely exonerated."