Charity to raise funds for MS research

The Mulitple Sclerosis International Federation, the umbrella group uniting national MS awareness and research charities throughout the world, will be hosting a Global Dinner Party on February 24 to raise money towards the "Finding a cure for MS" campaign.

The event will echo individual fund-raising dinner parties taking place throughout the globe, where guests have been asked to make a donation rather than bring their host a present.

The MSIF's dinner party will be held at the Jerwood Space in London, UK. 65 celebrated figures from the world of MS will attend. Renowned MS researcher Jurg Kesselring will be guest of honor.