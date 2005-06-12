CHARM: new analysis shows Atacand benefit

New analysis of CHARM (Candesartan in Heart Failure - Assessment of Reduction in Mortality and Morbidity) trial data, published in the June 2005 issue of the European Journal of Heart Failure, reveals that patients treated with Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca's angiotensin receptor blocker Atacand (candesartan cilexetil) perceived greater improvement in their heart failure symptoms compared to those on placebo.

This new analysis shows that 37.7% of Atacand patients perceived an overall improvement in symptoms, as measured by a self-assessment questionnaire, compared to 33.5% for the placebo arm. In addition, improvement was ranked as moderate or better by 27.6% of the Atacand group versus 23.9% in the control group.

Results from the CHARM study have already demonstrated Atacand to be the first ARB to reduce both death and heart failure hospital admissions in heart failure patients with left ventricular systolic dysfunction (Marketletters passim), leading to additional indications in the USA and Europe for the treatment of congestive heart failure. The agent was first cleared for hypertension in 1997 and generated sales of $879.0 million last year; analysts have forecast peak turnover of $1.8 billion by 2009 (Marketletters passim).