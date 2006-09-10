Saturday 8 November 2025

CHBP terminates purchase of Hengyi

10 September 2006

China Biopharmaceuticals Holdings, a US public company focused on the development, manufacturing and distribution of innovative drugs in China, says that its shareholders, together with those of Suzhou Hengyi Pharmaceuticals, have agreed to rescind and terminate the agreement under which CHBP acquired 75.8% of the ownership interest of Hengyi.

Chris Mao, CHBP's chief executive, stated that "Hengyi does not fit into our future growth strategy. We have negotiated a successful exit out of Hengyi's line of raw material products due to low profit margins and limited complementarity to our expanded drug manufacturing activities. This disposal improves our asset quality and will have a positive impact on our earnings. This will also make room for future acquisitions in the field of raw materials and intermediaries with superior product lines and more complementary products for our recently-updated and expanded downstream manufacture operations." CHBP's 75.8% ownership interest of Hengyi will be returned to the latter company's shareholders.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze