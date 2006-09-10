CHBP terminates purchase of Hengyi

China Biopharmaceuticals Holdings, a US public company focused on the development, manufacturing and distribution of innovative drugs in China, says that its shareholders, together with those of Suzhou Hengyi Pharmaceuticals, have agreed to rescind and terminate the agreement under which CHBP acquired 75.8% of the ownership interest of Hengyi.
Chris Mao, CHBP's chief executive, stated that "Hengyi does not fit into our future growth strategy. We have negotiated a successful exit out of Hengyi's line of raw material products due to low profit margins and limited complementarity to our expanded drug manufacturing activities. This disposal improves our asset quality and will have a positive impact on our earnings. This will also make room for future acquisitions in the field of raw materials and intermediaries with superior product lines and more complementary products for our recently-updated and expanded downstream manufacture operations." CHBP's 75.8% ownership interest of Hengyi will be returned to the latter company's shareholders.
