CHCW report "echoes" PhRMA's principles

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) has issued a statement describing the recent US Citizens' Health Care Working Group report as "largely reflective" of the drug industry trade association's principles concerning the country's uninsured population.

Ken Johnson, the PhRMA's senior vice president, said that, "like the CHCWG, PhRMA believes all Americans should have access to quality health care coverage that is affordable." He added: "we believe the most effective way to provide such coverage is through private sector options and marketplace competition."

The CHCWG report was the result of an 18-month process, involving 84 meetings across the USA with over 6,000 attendees and 14,000 responses to an Internet poll. It concluded that "Americans clearly want a system that guarantees health care for everyone," with majorities in favor of paying more taxes or higher premiums to ensure full coverage. The Group, consisting of a 15-person panel and including Michael Leavitt, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, urged the US Congress to guarantee affordable health care to all US citizens by 2012.