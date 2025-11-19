CHEAPER KYTRIL LAUNCHED IN USA

SmithKline Beecham has launched its antiemetic drug Kytril (granisetron) onto the US market, at a cost of 7.2% less than rival Glaxo's Zofran (ondansetron), according to SB calculations. Kytril will be marketed to wholesalers at a cost of $132.80 for a 1mg single-use vial.

Kytril was approved in December as an intravenous first-line therapy for the prevention of nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of emetogenic cancer therapy, including high-dose cisplatin (Marketletter January 3 and 10). The decision by hospital pharmacies over which drug to include in their formulary will depend on a number of factors, however, including:

- whether the price difference will hold up in practice. Some studies have suggested that Zofran is as efficaceous at a lower dose, and some patients on Kytril may need a second dose to achieve complete antiemetic control over a 24-hour period;