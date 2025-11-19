Wednesday 19 November 2025

CHEFARO ACQUIRES ARDEVAL STOCK

22 November 1993

Dutch company Akzo subsidiary Chefaro has acquired the stock of Ardeval SA in France. The acquisition gives Chefaro a share in the fast-growing segment of the over-the-counter medicines market and a product range that also offers marketing opportunities outside France. It will also allow Chefaro to market some of its own products through the French organization.

