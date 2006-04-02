Chembio's HIV tests OKed in Kenya; distributor named

New York State, USA-based Chembio Diagnostics says that its HIV 1/2 STAT-PAK and HIV 1/2 STAT-PAK Dipstick tests have been evaluated and recommended for use in Kenya. Both tests were evaluated by the National AIDS/STD Control Program of the Kenyan Ministry of Health and met their sensitivity and specificity requirements. The approval allows Chembio to begin selling its products in the country.

Kenya has a population of approximately 34 million, of which an estimated 1.2 million are infected with HIV. Under the President's $15 billion Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the US government plans to provide Kenya with $208.0 million in 2006 to support the country's fight against HIV/AIDS. This will include a significant scale-up of rapid testing programs.

Chembio has also appointed SAI Pharmaceuticals to distribute its rapid HIV tests in Kenya. SAI is a pharmaceutical and diagnostic marketing company located in Nairobi, Kenya.