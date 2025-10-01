Chemetall In Alliance With China/Taiwan

German lithium producer Chemetall is forming a strategic alliance with the Republic of China's Ministry of Economic Affairs, according to local reports, in order to enhance the development of Taiwan's rubber, plastics and pharmaceuticals industries.

Chemetall is a major supplier of lithium-related chemical products to Taiwan's Yung Shin Pharmaceutical Co and the China Chemical and Pharmaceutical Co. The German company is planning to set up a $18.5 million plant in Taiwan to produce normal-butyl-lithium, which will benefit local pharmaceutical manufacturers and other industries.

It will help reduce local industry's reliance on imports from Japan, it was noted.