Chemex Looking To Ways Of Saving Itself

Chemex is discussing with several companies the sales of its assets or a merger to raise funds to stay in business, and it is confident of a positive result, according to company chief financial officer Len Stigliano.

The company, which focuses on developing dermatologicals, has enough cash to fund operations through June, he said, but it has been told that its stock will not remain on the NASDAQ's Small-Cap Market because it has fallen short of the market's listing requirement. Chemex has scheduled an April hearing with officials of the NASDAQ to ask for a temporary exemption because of its plans to sell assets or merge.

Chemex' only product on the market, Actinex (masaprocol), was sold to Block Drug in 1990, but the company receives royalties on sales. It is about to ask for US Food and Drug Administration approval for a second product, a medication for superficial ulcers.