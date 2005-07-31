ChemGenex/Stragen sign deal for Ceflatonin

Australian cancer drug developer ChemGenex has signed a deal with Geneva, Switzerland-based Stragen Pharma for the development and commercialization of its anticancer product Ceflatonin (homoharringtonine), which is currently in Phase II evaluation for chronic myeloid leukemia in patients resistant to Novartis' Gleevec (imatinib).

ChemGenex hopes that the move will accelerate the progression of the agent into a registration trial by the end of the year, 12 months earlier than expected.