Chemotherapy Pain Relief From Chillis

- Researchers at Yale University have reported that a lozenge impregnated with capsaicin, the compound responsible for the burning effect in chilli peppers, can relieve the pain associated with oral mucositis in patients undergoing chemotherapy. The researchers also noted that a lower dose of the compound can be used to desensitize the mouth so that a higher dose can be used to offer better pain relief without an intolerable burning sensation.
