Chiesi $4m Brazil Investment

Farmalab, a subsidiary in Brazil of the Italian drugmaker Laboratories Chiesi, is changing its name to Farmalab-Chiesi and plans to invest some $4 million in the expansion of its manufacturing operations. The plan is to raise production capacity by 30% to respond to increasing demand for new products.

According to Gazeta Mercantil, Farmalab is among Brazil's top 15 pharmaceutical companies. Its principle operating sector is respiratory drugs. "We plan to reach a 1% market share in Brazil by 1999," said a director of the Brazilian unit, "when we estimate revenues of $100 million." At present its market share is 0.51%.

At the parent company, fast-acting non-steroidal analgesics accounted for $80 million sales in 1995, followed by antiasthmatics with $42 million and respiratory products for neonates at $15 million.