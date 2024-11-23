Chiesi Agreement

- Chiesi Farmaceutici has granted exclusive rights in the USA and Canada to Medeva for its Pulvinal (salbutamol and beclomethasone) multidose dry powder inhaler for a cash consideration, payable in installments, with royalty payments on future sales. Chiesi expects to file applications for Pulvinal in several European countries in the first half of 1995 and is about to commence late-stage clinical trials in the USA.
