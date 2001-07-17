Tuesday 18 March 2025

Chiesi and Vectura extend pMDI alliance

17 July 2001

Chiesi Farmaceutici and Vectura have entered into an alliance to providedevelopment and manufacturing services in the field of pressurised metered-dose inhalers, which are used for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, to third-party pharmaceutical companies. Previous collaborations between the two companies have involved the development of a new range of pDMI formulations utilizing hydrofluoroalkane propellants. Under the terms of the new agreement, Vectura provide formulation development services and Chiesi will supply scale-up and manufacturing capability.

Company Spotlight

A drug development company focused on accelerating the development of cancer treatments through an innovative drug development model that combines unbiased vetting, to de-risk initial asset selection with an uninterrupted funding flow, to minimize the time it takes to advance lead products through clinical trials and reach patients.






