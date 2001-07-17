Chiesi and Vectura extend pMDI alliance

Chiesi Farmaceutici and Vectura have entered into an alliance to providedevelopment and manufacturing services in the field of pressurised metered-dose inhalers, which are used for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, to third-party pharmaceutical companies. Previous collaborations between the two companies have involved the development of a new range of pDMI formulations utilizing hydrofluoroalkane propellants. Under the terms of the new agreement, Vectura provide formulation development services and Chiesi will supply scale-up and manufacturing capability.