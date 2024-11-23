Chiesi Licenses Surfactant To Day Labs

Chiesi Farmaceutici of Italy has licensed its porcine surfactant Curosurf to Day Laboratories, a subsidiary of Merck-Lipha, for exclusive marketing in the USA and Canada.
Day reports that it expects the product to be a leading surfactant in the US market, as it has become in the European markets, where it is licensed by Ares Serono. Chiesi will help to coordinate the development of the surfactant in the USA from its US offices in Ridgefield, Connecticut.
