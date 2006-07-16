China Bio completes Enshi acquisition

Leading Chinese drugmaker China Biopharmaceuticals Holding has completed its previously-announced acquisition of RACP Pharmaceutical Holdings and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, including Shenyang Enshi Pharmaceuticals, from RimAsia Capital Partners (Marketletter May 29). The aggregate amount of the purchase-related and other payments was around $16.0 million, including $11.5 million of assumed liabilities of RACP. Commenting on the deal, CHBP chief executive Chris Mao noted that, with 2005 revenue of $113.5 million and net income of $5.1 million, "Enshi will have a positive impact on CHBP's financial and market profile."
