China Biopharma delivers 1.5M doses of flu vaccine in China

20 November 2006

New Jersey, USA-based China Biopharma, which focuses on developing and distributing human vaccine products in China, says that through its subsidiary, Hainan CITIC Biopharmaceutical Development Co, it has completed the delivery of 1.5 million doses of flu vaccine in China.

Peter Wang, the firm's chief executive, stated: "we are very pleased that our flu vaccine was among the first to be made available to the general public in China for the 2006-2007 flu season. The (Chinese) Centers for Disease Control (CDCs) have set a rigorous blueprint to increase the accessibility and affordability to influenza vaccine programs nationwide. Our vision is to become one of China's leading providers of pandemic and seasonal influenza vaccines. Now that we have successfully delivered our first batch of flu vaccines to local CDCs, insurance companies, hospitals, and other facilities, we believe we are on track to deliver a total of three million doses of vaccine by year-end 2006."

