China Biopharma gets OK to deliver flu vacc

China Biopharma says that Zhejiang Tianyuan Biopharmaceutical, its manufacturing joint venture partner, received approval from the Chinese State Food and Drug Administration (SFDA) to deliver its influenza vaccine product for the first batch release of the 2006-2007 flu season. The company commenced shipping the first lots of its flu vaccine product last week to local Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (China CDCs) and hospitals.

"We are very pleased that our flu vaccine is among the first to be delivered and made available to the general public in China this season," said Jean-Denis Shu, chief executive and chief scientist of China Biopharma's China operation, adding: "we believe our flu vaccine will prove beneficial to many this year, and expect that physicians will adopt the China CDCs' recent recommendations to begin immunizing against influenza as soon as the vaccine is available."