China: Biotech Drug Market Set To Boom

Sales in China of medical products based on recombinant DNA technology or cell culture reached about $15 million in 1994, mainly of alpha interferon and some immunodiagnostics. However, by 2000 their sales will reach about $150 million, with annual average growth of 47%, forecasts BCC.

Contributing to this growth will be joint ventures with western drug firms, which are making biotech-based products available to the market through local manufacture or international trade, the study notes.

The drug industry in China is significant but not as extensive as it could be, due to the still-considerable reliance on traditional medicines based on crude plant and animal materials. However, as living standards rise accompanied by greater affluence, demand will grow for drugs comparable with those of the west, says BCC.