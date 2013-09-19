China blames Baxter for heparin deaths

China's government has rejected any responsibility for the ongoing heparin contamination fiasco, denying that any contamination from China could be the cause of deaths. Instead, the country's State Food and Drug Administration has blamed the US manufacturer at the center of the original blood-thinning drug's recall, Baxter International (Marketletters passim).

According to the SFDA, no heparin-using patients have died outside the USA and Germany, stating that "more than 10 other countries using heparin products containing heparin-like products have not reported any cases of adverse reactions." The adulterating agent was over-sulfated chondroitin sulfate, which could not be detected by standard tests due to what both the US Food and Drug Administration and Baxter believe to be a deliberate scheme. Peter Pitts, director of the USA-based think-tank, the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest, told the Marketletter that "there are a lot of issues here that need to be addressed, most notably criminal opportunism." The same underlying problems of supply-chain security are present, he argues, in the heparin case as in previous attempts by criminals to sell substandard or fake drugs, for example, via parallel trade (Marketletters passim).