China "can meet home demand for HIV drugs"

With five types of anti-HIV medicines now being produced in China, the country is able to meet domestic demand for the treatments, according to Zhou Kai, vice president of the Northeast General Pharmaceutical Factory, which produces four of the drugs. The fifth is made by a factory in Shanghai.
The Chinese medicines can be grouped into two different anti-HIV combination regimens, or cocktails, and can also produce other such combinations, reports Chinanews.
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