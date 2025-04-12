China Closes Firms Making Fake Drugs

The Chinese State Drug Administration has ordered the closure of HebeiPharmaceutical Co and three other drug plants in northern Hebei province and southwestern Sichuan province. The companies were found to have distributed fake and substandard medicines, including cold cures, in central Anhui province, the China Daily and the Xinhua news agency report.

The medicines had been seized and destroyed, said the reports, and did not cause any deaths. Suspects involved in the scandal will be tried and their income confiscated, they added.