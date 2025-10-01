Wednesday 1 October 2025

China Denies Block On Drug Investment

21 April 1996

Chinese government officials in beijing have denied reports that they plan new curbs on foreign investment in the pharmaceutical industry.

One such report appeared in the official China Daily, which said that foreign companies would be barred from producing drugs such as vitamin C in which domestic firms are already internationally competitive. However, Chen Shuhong of the State Pharmaceutical Administration said there had been no recent policy change, and that curbs on production of penicillin and vitamin C had been in force since July 1995. No foreign companies currently produce penicillin or vitamin C in China.

Chen Bing of the international cooperation department said foreign firms had invested some $1 billion to date in China's drug industry in about 1,400 joint ventures. Bayer and Novo Nordisk plan to invest "hundreds of millions of dollars" in new drug production plants in China. The China Daily quoted an unnamed official as saying that a restriction would raise the quality of foreign investment in China, which could be taken to mean that only serious projects would be entertained.

