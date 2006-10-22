China Health to buy 51% of Beijing Boran

China Health Holding, a Las Vegas, USA-based development-stage company with the goal of becoming a leading developer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor in the medical and pharmaceutical industry in China and worldwide, says that it has executed a letter of intent for the proposed acquisition of 51% or more of Beijing Boran Pharmaceutical based in China.
Pursuant to this, the parties have expressed further cooperation and accomplishment of the 51% or more acquisition of Beijing Boran. Furthermore, the latter has agreed to offer the US company first refusal and legal exclusive rights for 51% or more of its stock within nine months from the dated and signed letter of intent. Completion of the acquisition is subject to the negotiation and execution of a definitive acquisition agreement, as well as the completion of full legal and financial due diligence, including the determination of the valuation of Beijing Boran which, at this point, is not revealed.
