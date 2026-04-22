China Healthcare 100 Annual Summit 2026

VCBeat's annual summit convenes Chinese healthcare innovators with global investors for three days of forums, one-on-one partnering and the VB100 innovation awards in Shanghai.

Over the past year, upfront payments on overseas licensing of China-developed innovative drugs have surged, multiple Class III medical devices have logged 'first-in-the-world' approvals, and IPO criteria have moved from scale-driven metrics toward clinical value, viable commercialisation pathways and credible global capability. Hosted by VCBeat from 19-21 May 2026 in Shanghai, the China Healthcare 100 Annual Summit positions itself as the starting point for that next phase — a platform for showcasing, transacting and empowering China's healthcare innovation assets.

How the summit is structured

The 2026 edition is built around a 'forum + awards + partnering' model, combining a main forum, thematic track forums, an innovation asset exhibition zone and one-on-one partnering sessions, with the organisers framing the core objective as 'making transactions happen'.

Audience

Healthcare and life-sciences executives from Chinese innovators across biopharma, medical devices, digital health and medical AI

Global venture capital, private equity and corporate investors actively tracking opportunities in China

Business development and partnering teams from multinational pharma and medtech groups

Academicians, clinical experts and hospital leaders shaping Chinese healthcare

Scale (per the organiser)

Industry participants: 20,000+ across the community

20,000+ across the community Active investors and buyers: 2,000+

2,000+ Healthcare innovators showcased: 550+

550+ Editions to date: 10 annual summits

Main forum: four progressive modules

The main forum is structured into four progressive modules spanning macro insights, industrial execution, capital operations and investment outlooks — tracking the path from global healthcare asset flows and the industrialisation of innovative companies to the 'last mile' of IPOs and the next capital anchor.

Thematic forums and daily highlights

Thematic forums focus on the most active dealmaking sectors, including brain-computer interfaces, medical AI foundation models, ophthalmic innovation, innovative drug business development, and global expansion of pharma and medtech. Programmed highlights across the three days are:

Day 1 (19 May): Opening ceremony and main forum, plus thematic sessions on medical AI and large language models, smart hospital innovation, brain-computer interfaces, and an academic research innovation showcase.

Opening ceremony and main forum, plus thematic sessions on medical AI and large language models, smart hospital innovation, brain-computer interfaces, and an academic research innovation showcase. Day 2 (20 May): Forums on medical imaging equipment and core components, China-international pharma and device cooperation, ophthalmology innovation and investment, medical aesthetics devices, respiratory and sleep health, and the out-of-hospital market.

Forums on medical imaging equipment and core components, China-international pharma and device cooperation, ophthalmology innovation and investment, medical aesthetics devices, respiratory and sleep health, and the out-of-hospital market. Day 3 (21 May): The 2026 VB100 ranking release and award ceremony, an innovative-project pitch competition, plus sessions on health management and insurance, surgical robotics, and Hong Kong stock market opportunities.

Questions the agenda is built around

The organisers say the programme is designed to address several pressing questions for the sector:

After the technological breakthroughs in brain-computer interfaces, who pays — and how do clinical applications align with viable business models?

How can large medical AI models be deployed in real-world settings, and how should technological barriers, product form and market potential co-evolve?

How should innovative drug licensing deals be priced today, and how can negotiations avoid both undervaluation and missed opportunity?

Facing regulatory barriers in the US and Europe, how should Chinese companies approach partner selection and localisation strategies to expand globally?

Dealmaking and partnering

Pre-scheduled one-on-one meetings, roadshows and pitch sessions between innovators and investors

An innovation asset exhibition zone for showcasing pipelines and products

Networking with global VC, PE and corporate investors alongside multinational pharma and medtech business-development teams

Venue and travel

Sessions take place at the Shanghai Platinum Hanjue Hotel, No. 1577 Humin Road, Minhang District, Shanghai 200240. The venue is approximately 50-60 minutes by taxi from Shanghai Pudong Airport (PVG) and 20 minutes from Shanghai Hongqiao Airport (SHA); the nearest metro is Jianchuan Road (Line 5). International attendees should check Chinese visa requirements with their nearest embassy or consulate well ahead of travel.