China: New Curbs On Advertising

Advertising of medicines and other products including cosmetics, food and alcohol may not contain "unscientific judgements or guarantees on their effects," in terms of health advantages, under a new law passed by the National People's Congress Standing Committee in China this month, scheduled to take effect on February 1, 1995. The main thrust of the new statute is to ban advertising of cigarettes in the news media and many public places.
