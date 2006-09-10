China Pharmaceutical Conference: November 27-28, Beijing

Asia Business Forum, a consultancy firm specializing in strategic and operating matters to Asian and western clients with interests in the Asia Pacific region, is hosting its Annual Pharmaceuticals Conference in Beijing, China, on November 27-28 at the China World Hotel.

The organizers note the recent moves by the Chinese government to ensure Good Manufacturing Practice and Good Safety Practice in the country's drug industry (Marketletters passim), along with other key issues for the Chinese drug market. Details are available from the ABF web site: www.abf-asia.com.