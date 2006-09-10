China's drug price controls fail again

A report in the China Daily, the country's largest circulation English-language state-owned newspaper, suggests that a new approach to dealing with drug prices may be needed if the government's objective of restricting price hikes is to be achieved.

The National Development and Reform Commission recently cut the price of 99 antimicrobial drugs by an average of 30%, the 19th time the agency has acted in this way in a decade, including twice in the past year.

However, the drug market's response to such directives remains consistently effective at circumventing the government's intentions. The first sign to be reported is the disappearance of drugs in the lower price brackets. This is then followed by the appearance of new drugs, which local reports suggest are often the same product under a new packaging. One area of concern has been the pressure on the State Food and Drug Administration to license what are in fact old products under new names (Marketletter April 17), which may explain the extraordinary numbers of drug approvals in China compared with other countries: in April, a local report claimed that the SFDA approved 10,000 new drugs in 2004, while the US Food and Drug Administration authorized 148 in the same period.