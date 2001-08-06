Thursday 24 April 2025

China's five-year plan for the pharma industry sees major boost for biotech

6 August 2001

To ensure the healthy development of the national pharmaceuticalindustry, China plans to cut 30% of small, poorly-managed enterprises in the sector within the next three to five years, says the 10th Five-Year Plan for Social and Economic Development (2001-05), drawn up by the State Economic and Trade Commission.

In addition, within 10 years, a number of large drug distributors are to be set up, each with annual sales of 5 billion renminbi ($604 million), plus 40 other large enterprises with annual sales of 2 billion renminbi each a year. These enterprises' annual gross sales will account for over 70% of the national total, said a SETC official, in a report carried by Asia Times Online.

Since the start of the year, China's drug industry has been growing faster than the average national industrial growth rate, it says. The sector reported a gross output value of 61.7 billion renminbi in the first quarter of 2001, with 15.3 billion renminbi of added value, up 16% on the same period in 2000.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Novavax up 20% on ‘approvable’ COVID-19 vaccine development
Biotechnology
Novavax up 20% on ‘approvable’ COVID-19 vaccine development
24 April 2025
Biotechnology
Strong Phase III results for Akeso’s ivonescimab
24 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
Zealand Pharma appoints Lilly’s Utpal Singh as CSO
24 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
Despite downturn, Indivior financials beat consensus
24 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA approves first UK treatment for Friedreich’s ataxia
24 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
GLP-1 drugs will provide significant tailwinds for drug distributors
24 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
Novo Nordisk keeps nose ahead of Lilly with oral GLP-1 filing
23 April 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biotech company decoding the immune synapse to create novel immune therapies for cancer, immune disorders, infectious disease, and other serious diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze