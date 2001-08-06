China's five-year plan for the pharma industry sees major boost for biotech

To ensure the healthy development of the national pharmaceuticalindustry, China plans to cut 30% of small, poorly-managed enterprises in the sector within the next three to five years, says the 10th Five-Year Plan for Social and Economic Development (2001-05), drawn up by the State Economic and Trade Commission.

In addition, within 10 years, a number of large drug distributors are to be set up, each with annual sales of 5 billion renminbi ($604 million), plus 40 other large enterprises with annual sales of 2 billion renminbi each a year. These enterprises' annual gross sales will account for over 70% of the national total, said a SETC official, in a report carried by Asia Times Online.

Since the start of the year, China's drug industry has been growing faster than the average national industrial growth rate, it says. The sector reported a gross output value of 61.7 billion renminbi in the first quarter of 2001, with 15.3 billion renminbi of added value, up 16% on the same period in 2000.