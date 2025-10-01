China's Five-Year Plan To Prioritize New Drug R&D

In the next five years, China will give priority to research into new medicines that are effective against major illnesses such as tumors, cardiac and cerebrovascular diseases, hepatitis and AIDS, according to an official of the State Science and Technology Commission.

National goals have also been set for research into new, safe, effective and easy-to-use contraceptives, as well as medical instruments and hospital equipment for treating illnesses that pose a health threat to the general public, said the official, Gan ShiJun.

The state will run what it calls the "1035 project" over the next five years to help increase research and production of new medicines, he said. The "10" in "1035" refers to the 10 medicines which will be researched (including one or two traditional Chinese medicines), half of which should be put into production and on sale by the year 2000, he said. The "35," referring to three fives, means the five new medicine selection centers, the five new medicine safety evaluation centers and the five new clinical research centers that will be set up in accordance with international standards, he said.