China's govt aims to support pharma R&D

Inadequate funding for R&D and a lack of innovation have hampered the development of China's pharmaceutical industry, said Zhang Guobao, deputy director of the State Development and Reform Commission, reported by the Xinhua Online news agency. He added that the Chinese government is to increase investment in the development of new drugs and encourage innovation in the domestic sector.

Mr Zhang said that the Commission has issued guidelines for the development of the medical and pharmaceutical industries, which set goals for the 11th five-year plan (2006-10) period that aim to:

- industrialize the production of 20 chemically-processed raw pharmaceutical ingredients which have potential demand growth and high added value;