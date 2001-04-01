China's new Pharma Admin Law viewed

The legal framework governing China's pharmaceuticals sector is set tochange on December 1, 2001, with the introduction of the new Pharmaceuticals Administration Law, which will impact on all enterprises engaging in pharmaceutical R&D, production, wholesaling, retailing and use, according to legal firm Simmons & Simmons.
From that date, in order to undertake pharmaceutical production, enterprises will be required to apply to a provincial-level Pharmaceuticals Supervision and Administration Department for approval to obtain a Pharmaceuticals Production Permit. On the strength of this permit, they may then apply to the State Administration of Industry and Commerce to carry out registration formalities.
To undertake drug wholesaling and/or retailing, enterprises will be required to apply to provincial-level PSA Departments for approval to be granted a Pharmaceuticals Operations Permit, and then register with the SAIC, the company adds.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze