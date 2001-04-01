China's new Pharma Admin Law viewed

The legal framework governing China's pharmaceuticals sector is set tochange on December 1, 2001, with the introduction of the new Pharmaceuticals Administration Law, which will impact on all enterprises engaging in pharmaceutical R&D, production, wholesaling, retailing and use, according to legal firm Simmons & Simmons.

From that date, in order to undertake pharmaceutical production, enterprises will be required to apply to a provincial-level Pharmaceuticals Supervision and Administration Department for approval to obtain a Pharmaceuticals Production Permit. On the strength of this permit, they may then apply to the State Administration of Industry and Commerce to carry out registration formalities.

To undertake drug wholesaling and/or retailing, enterprises will be required to apply to provincial-level PSA Departments for approval to be granted a Pharmaceuticals Operations Permit, and then register with the SAIC, the company adds.