China seeks to curb over-prescribing, but causes go beyond doctors' actions

The widespread abuse of antibiotics by Chinese doctors is alarming the government to the extent that drug authorities have been forced to take control measures, according to Wu Wongpei, director of the Department of Pharmacy Regulation at the National Institute of Hospital Administration.
"There is no cure for the common cold caused by a virus, yet doctors, especially in rural areas, indiscriminately prescribe antibiotics, which is endangering public health," said Dr Wu. China lacks a united, complete administration policy for drug research, production, marketing, usage and surveillance, and the irrational use of antibiotics and other drugs is not just due to doctors, he said. "Other factors, including national drug policies, hospital management and even the ignorance of the public leads to the situation. To cure a cold, many people go for the antibiotics option, either intravenously or drugs bought at pharmacies," he noted, and warned: "the abuse of antibiotics will make more and more pathogenic bacteria become resistant and, one day, there might be no effective antibiotics."
Nine state depts producing Rx policy independently
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze