China seeks to curb over-prescribing, but causes go beyond doctors' actions

26 June 2005

The widespread abuse of antibiotics by Chinese doctors is alarming the government to the extent that drug authorities have been forced to take control measures, according to Wu Wongpei, director of the Department of Pharmacy Regulation at the National Institute of Hospital Administration.

"There is no cure for the common cold caused by a virus, yet doctors, especially in rural areas, indiscriminately prescribe antibiotics, which is endangering public health," said Dr Wu. China lacks a united, complete administration policy for drug research, production, marketing, usage and surveillance, and the irrational use of antibiotics and other drugs is not just due to doctors, he said. "Other factors, including national drug policies, hospital management and even the ignorance of the public leads to the situation. To cure a cold, many people go for the antibiotics option, either intravenously or drugs bought at pharmacies," he noted, and warned: "the abuse of antibiotics will make more and more pathogenic bacteria become resistant and, one day, there might be no effective antibiotics."

Nine state depts producing Rx policy independently

