China sees first drug self-reg system

September 12 saw the announcement of the first medicines self-regulation system in China, when the Guangdong Pharmaceutical Professional Association revealed its code of standards for the local pharmaceutical sector, reports the Xinhau news agency. Passed by the GPPA's congress, the standards specify penalties for companies in the south China province that violate the code.

It is the first detailed and complete set of self-regulatory rules in the Chinese pharmaceutical profession, stated Zhang Junxiu, vice head of the Association. These require all drugmakers in Guangdong to abide by the regulations in the development, production, sale and service of their products. Scientific research, consultation, exhibition, teaching and testing activities should also be performed under these conditions, the Xinhau notes.

The standards require members to pledge to not counterfeit brand name products, nor apply for or accept authentication from unqualified organizations. The rules forbid the use of untrue publicity material or commercials and ban the use of technological and commercial secrets of others. Delegates to the congress agreed that the GPPA should have the right to recommend firms that abide by the standards to the government for praise and to advise the authorities to order a production halt or revocation of a business licenses of those who violate the rules.