China Signs Upgrade Deal With J&J

The Chinese Ministry of Public Health has signed a letter of intent with US-based Johnson & Johnson to increase exchange in the field of medical products and upgrade the overall medical and health care level in China.
The two sides are to cooperate in the areas of advanced medical studies, health and hygiene regulations, public health and research and development.
J&J has also announced the setting up of its new new subsidiary in China, Johnson & Johnson Medical (China) Ltd, the fourth venture the company has set up there, bringing total investments so far to around $100 million.
