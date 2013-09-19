Wednesday 17 June 2026

China Sky One acquires Haina for $428K

19 September 2013

China Sky One Medical, a Chinese company focused on over-the-counter drugs , has acquired Heilongjiang Haina Pharmaceutical, a  recently-formed corporation organized under local legislation. Through  its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Harbin Tian Di Ren, China Sky One  has completed an equity transfer agreement with Heilongjiang Haina  Pharmaceutical, which is licensed as a wholesaler of traditional Chinese  medicine, bio-medicines, bio-products, medicinal devices, antibiotics  and chemical medicines.

Following the transfer, Harbin acquired 100% of the issued and  outstanding capital stock of Haina from its three stockholders for a  payment of 3.00 remnimbi ($428,571). TDR has been overseeing the  operations of Haina Pharmaceutical since January 2008 as part of its  due diligence prior to closing of the deal. The firm does not have an  established sales network and was acquired for its primary asset, a  Good Supply Practice license issued on December 21, 2006, by the  Heilongjiang office of the State Food and Drug Administration, which  expirse in January 2012. The SFDA recently started issuing such licenses  to resellers of medicines to maintain certain quality controls.

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