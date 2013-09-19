China Sky One acquires Haina for $428K

China Sky One Medical, a Chinese company focused on over-the-counter drugs , has acquired Heilongjiang Haina Pharmaceutical, a recently-formed corporation organized under local legislation. Through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Harbin Tian Di Ren, China Sky One has completed an equity transfer agreement with Heilongjiang Haina Pharmaceutical, which is licensed as a wholesaler of traditional Chinese medicine, bio-medicines, bio-products, medicinal devices, antibiotics and chemical medicines.

Following the transfer, Harbin acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding capital stock of Haina from its three stockholders for a payment of 3.00 remnimbi ($428,571). TDR has been overseeing the operations of Haina Pharmaceutical since January 2008 as part of its due diligence prior to closing of the deal. The firm does not have an established sales network and was acquired for its primary asset, a Good Supply Practice license issued on December 21, 2006, by the Heilongjiang office of the State Food and Drug Administration, which expirse in January 2012. The SFDA recently started issuing such licenses to resellers of medicines to maintain certain quality controls.